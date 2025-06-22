Evictions in Baltimore will be postponed through June 26th as a result of extreme heat

There will be no evictions starting Sunday, June 22nd, through Friday, June 26th, due to expected extreme heat.

This is due to a state law which took effect last October.

According to the Baltimore City Sheriff's Office, "Most eviction services must be postponed when extreme weather conditions occur.

The law now requires that evictions for residential properties must be postponed when there is an “excessive heat warning issued by the National Weather Service.”

How hot does it have to be for the National Weather Service to drop an excessive heat warning?

A warning is issued when the Heat Index is expected to be 105°F (41°C) or higher for at least 2 days, with nighttime air temperatures not dropping below 75°F (24°C).

Property owners/managers with evictions on the calendar for this week can get updates here, call 410-396-7412, or email evictions@baltimorecitysheriff.gov with questions specific to your eviction case.

Folks seeking health-related information and/or looking for cooling resources in their area should access the Baltimore City Health Department’s Code Red Extreme Heat Alert here: https://health.baltimorecity.gov/coderedinfo.

