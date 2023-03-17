Evictions driving pet forfeitures

MIDDLE RIVER, Md. — Advanced Relocation Systems can move about anything, and on this day, it’s providing space at its Middle River facility for BARCS to move pets into forever homes.

Kelly and Larry Oney of Essex doubled down, adopting a tabby mom and her gray kitten.

“We wanted a pair of cats that were already comfortable being with each other,” Kelly told us, “We’re not working as much. I work from home now so I can be there 24/7 with animals so it definitely seemed like the right time to come out and look and see what they had.”

And it couldn’t have been a better time for BARCS, which has recently taken in a wave of pets that their owners could no longer take care of.

“We see a lot of animals come into BARCS, because of evictions,” said Bailey Deacon, BARCS Director of Philanthropy & Communications, “It’s not people that don’t like their pets. It’s people that have been put in a tough, emergency space and have to leave their homes.”

To help free up space in the shelter, BARCS has been holding more adoption events like this one trying to reach out to potential pet owners in their own communities.

Last month, the shelter doubled its number of mobile adoptions, and it achieved its highest save rate of 93 percent in its 18-year history while struggling to raise funds to house, feed and treat record numbers of animals.

“The two cats we’re actually looking at---the lady said that they were being fostered before and their situation changed so that’s why they turned the cats back in,” said Larry Oney, “So being able to give them a home and have somebody to play around with at the house, it’s going to be nice.”