Everything you can do for Maryland Day on St. Clement's Island

LEONARDTOWN, Md. — Saturday, March 25, 2023 will mark 389 years since settlers landed on the shores of St. Clement's Island in St. Mary's County.

It is now regarded as 'Maryland Day', as a way to commemorate the founding of the state.

To celebrate, St. Clement's Island Museum plans to offer a full day of activities, starting at 10 a.m. March 25.

According to a release, the island will have free museum admission, kids’ activities, free water taxi rides (10 a.m. – 2 p.m.), lighthouse tours, a food truck and special exhibits.

Maryland Day will also include a public mass at 11 a.m. to honor the first ever Mass said in the English-speaking New World. The mass will feature the Papal Nuncio to the United States, Archbishop Christophe Pierre.

“Maryland Day is the most important event in our program year, since it marks the beginning of both St. Mary’s County and the state of Maryland in 1634,” said Karen Stone, Manager of the St. Mary’s County Museum Division in a release. “On this day, we honor the meeting of two cultures – the newly-arrived English and the native Piscataway – and the friendship and collaboration that ensued. It is also a day on which we celebrate Maryland’s religious history and its place in the development of the statutes of religious freedom that are so pivotal in this country’s history.”

According to the museum division, there will also be more happening away from the island, on the mainland. A food truck will be there from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., and people are encouraged to explore the museum while admission is free.

The museum also plans to kick off water taxi operations to St. Clement's Island State Park. The museum said the boat rides will be available most days through Oct. 31.