Ever thought about naming animal dung after your ex? Well, here's your chance

BALTIMORE — Trust me, I get it. Valentine's Day is right around the corner, but it may not be the holiday some want to celebrate.

So, to bring some humor to your V-Day, the Maryland Zoo is offering a proposal to name your ex after a pile of animal dung.

For just $5, you can remind yourself that your ex just might stink, quite literally.

While there is some fun to it, your $5 will go further than just making your former relationship an afterthought.

Each dollar will go to supporting conservation efforts at the Maryland Zoo and in native habitats around the world.

So even the smallest pile of dung will go a long way supporting the zoo's inhabitants.

If you'd like to donate and name some animal dung after your ex, click here.