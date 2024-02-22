Estranged husband pleads guilty to 2022 murder of Kisha Blackwell

EDGEWOOD, Md. — It's been a little over a year since the murder of 46-year-old Kisha Blackwell. Now, her family is one step closer to getting justice.

Kisha's estranged husband, Jamar Wise, pleaded guilty Friday to first-degree murder.

The plea agreement included an agreed sentence range of Life suspended for all but 80 years to Life without parole.

On December 20, 2022, 911 received a call from Blackwell's 15-year-old daughter, telling dispatch that Wise and her mother were arguing in the front yard of her mother's home on Majesty Lane.

According to the State's Attorney's office, during the call, gunshots rang out. The caller advised that Wise had shot her mother and was lying in the driveway of the residence.

Kisha's two foster children were also in the home during the time of the shooting.

By the time deputies arrived, Wise had already taken off in a rented vehicle. A neighbor filmed the entire ordeal on their cellphone.

It was later discovered that Blackwell had a protection from abuse order against Wise.

According to charging documents, Blackwell notified police two weeks earlier that her soon-to-be ex-husband was still contacting her in violation of an active protective order.

Two days later, police found and arrested Wise in Pennsylvania. According to court documents, he was still had the stolen gun used in the shooting.

His arrest just came hours after doctors pronounced Blackwell dead in the hospital.

"As a long-time domestic violence prosecutor and supervisor, this may be one of the worst cases of domestic violence I have ever seen or prosecuted," said attorney Alison M. Healey. "Nothing will bring back their mother or change the fact that their lives were forever altered by the events that they witnessed on that December day, but it is my hope that this resolution will bring the victim's children some peace in knowing that the person responsible for this horrific murder will spend the rest of his life in prison."

Sentencing for Wise is set for May 10.