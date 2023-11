ESSEX, Md. — An auto shop at an Essex gas station was destroyed by fire early this morning.

It was reported at 12:46 a.m., at a BP station near Stuart Street.

Baltimore County Fire Department said crews were able to control the fire very fast, and there were no injuries. No one appeared to be in the building at the time.

Photos from Bowleys Quarters Volunteer Fire company showed heavy smoke and flames coming from the building.