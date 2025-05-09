Erin Levitas Foundation Hosts Sixth Annual "Stroll and Roll" to Combat Sexual Violence

Raising awareness for sexual violence prevention. That's the goal of the Erin Levitas Foundation.

This Saturday is the sixth annual Stroll and Roll event at Camden Yards.

The foundation was created in memory of Erin Levitas, a survivor of sexual violence.

She wanted to dedicate her to life to sexual assault prevention work.

In 2016, she passed away from a rare cancer, just a month before her 23rd birthday.

"I think she'd be proud of us," says Wende Levitas, Erin's mom, founder, and president.

"As I always say, she left me to fill her shoes even though my foot's bigger. I still can't fill them, but I know she's sitting there cheering us on and saying, 'Let's do more'."

