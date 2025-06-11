Erie Insurance experiencing network outage due to "information security event"

Erie Insurance continues to deal with a network outage after discovering unusual network activity on Saturday.

Officials with Erie told WMAR that the company immediately began to safeguard its systems and data following the discovery of the "information security event."

Protective actions have also been put in place for the security of the company's systems.

"We are working with law enforcement and are conducting a comprehensive forensic analysis with the assistance of leading cybersecurity experts to gain a full understanding of this event," a spokesperson said.

As the outage continues, the company said it will not call or email customers to request payments.

Any policyholders who need to initiate a claim can contact their local agent or ERIE's First Notice of Loss team at 800-367-3743.

The investigation into the security event is ongoing.