Episcopal Diocese of Maryland offering reparations for 'the breach caused by systemic racism'

BALTIMORE — On Wednesday the Episcopal Diocese of Maryland will begin accepting another round of applications for race reparations grants.

It will be the fifth time the Diocese awards grants to local organizations they say are "working to build up Black communities and helping to repair the breach caused by systemic racism in Maryland."

The Diocese of Maryland Reparations Committee was born in February 2021, following an organizational state convention in which a resolution was passed to create a $1 million fund.

Grants this year will range between $25,000 and $50,000, with awards handed out based on a "competitive points system."

Applications must be received by 11:59pm on February 13.

"The purpose of the reparations grants is not to benefit the institutional Church, but to return resources and agency to communities of color and to repair our relationships with these communities," says the Diocese.

Currently the Episcopal Diocese of Maryland is made up of 100 congregations and 23 schools spread across the State including in Baltimore City, and Allegany, Anne Arundel, Baltimore, Calvert, Carroll, Frederick, Garrett, Harford, Howard, and Washington Counties.

