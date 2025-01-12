Episcopal Diocese of Maryland is "helping to repair the breach caused by systemic racism in Maryland"

BALTIMORE — Later this week the Episcopal Diocese of Maryland will begin accepting another round of applications for race reparations grants.

It will be the fourth time the Diocese awards grants to local organizations they say are "working to build up Black communities and helping to repair the breach caused by systemic racism in Maryland."

The Diocese of Maryland Reparations Committee was born in February 2021, following an organizational state convention in which a resolution was passed to create a $1 million fund.

"The committee encourages applications from start-ups and established organizations that are doing the work of restoring African American and Black communities within the Diocese of Maryland. The Diocesan Reparations Committee anticipates awards during this funding cycle to be in the range of $25k - $50K. Awards will be based on a competitive points system," the Diocese said in a press release.

Currently the Episcopal Diocese of Maryland is made up of 100 congregations and 23 schools spread across Maryland including in Baltimore City, and Allegany, Anne Arundel, Baltimore, Calvert, Carroll, Frederick, Garrett, Harford, Howard, and Washington Counties.

Since 2022, the Diocese has handed out $655,000 in reparations grants to more than a dozen organizations.

Applications for 2025 will be accepted starting January 15 through February 18 at noon.

Grants will be awarded during a May 31 ceremony at Baltimore's Cathedral of the Incarnation.

"The purpose of the reparations grants is not to benefit the institutional Church, but to return resources and agency to communities of color and to repair our relationships with these communities," says the Diocese.

For more information on how to apply, click here.

