EPA takes up civil rights complaint over South Baltimore's trash incinerator

BALTIMORE — The Environmental Protection Agency has decided to take up a civil rights complaint filed by residents in Curtis Bay who say the City's trash incinerator poses risks to their physical health.

South Baltimore Community Land Trust submitted the complaint on May 28.

They're being represented by the Chesapeake Bay Foundation and Environmental Integrity Project.

At center of the complaint is the Department of Public Works’ 10-year solid waste management plan.

Residents argue pollution from a large smoke stack belonging to the Baltimore Refuse Energy Systems Company is spreading throughout their community.

WIN Waste Innovations which operates the incinerator have denied those claims stating they are "among the lowest-emitting waste-to-energy facilities in the world."

Those involved with South Baltimore Community Land Trust previously led the charge against Curtis Bay Energy, over their medical waste incinerator.

It's unclear how long the EPA will take to complete their investigation.