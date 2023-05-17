EPA issues Safe Drinking Water Act to keep Baltimore's supply safe

BALTIMORE — The Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) issued a unilateral administrative order to protect Baltimore's supply of safe, clean drinking water.

EPA ordered the city to comply with Safe Drinking Water Act safeguards designed to protect public health from illnesses linked to bacteria from animal waste, which can contaminate drinking water.

EPA has been working closely with the Maryland Department of the Environment (MDE), and MDE supports this action.

The agency has cited Baltimore for noncompliance with the Long-Term Enhanced Surface Water Treatment Rule, a regulation designed to protect water supplies from threats posed by bacteria.

According to the EPA, the city has not fully complied with a July 2010 consent order requiring Baltimore to cover and/or treat its uncovered finished water reservoirs by December 31, 2018.

Druid Lake and Ashburton reservoirs remain uncovered and untreated.

EPA determined a unilateral order was appropriate due to repeated delays by the city.

The agency also requires Baltimore to:

