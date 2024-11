BALTIMORE — The entire Baltimore metro subway system will be closed this weekend, according to the Maryland Transit Administration (MTA).

Metro stations will close starting at 8 p.m. on Friday November 8. They are scheduled to reopen at 4 a.m. on Monday November 11.

Free shuttle bus service will be provided and the MTA suggests riders allow for extra travel time between all stations.

The closure is for on-going upgrades to the rail service.

