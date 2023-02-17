Watch Now
Enjoy retirement Disco!

WMAR
Posted at 5:42 PM, Feb 17, 2023
and last updated 2023-02-17 17:44:55-05

ANNAPOLIS, Md. — After 40 years of telling stories, Don "Disco" Harrison is retiring. This is his last day working for WMAR-2 News.

At 4:39 p.m., on February 17, his final story was filed. Harrison knows alleyways and back rooms in Annapolis like nobody else and calling it a day.

Earlier last month, former Governor Larry Hogan gave him a proclamation for his work. Wednesday, Annapolis Mayor Gavin Buckley gave him an award and today, the Maryland Senate honored him.

A true honor is having a sandwich named after you at Chick n Ruth's.

He and the late Lou Davis formed one of the greatest double teams covering the State House.

After all the b-roll, the breaking news, the editing, the live shots, he will turn the camera off and turn his attention to his lovely wife Lisa in Kent Island.

From Hughes, Schaefer, Glendening, Ehrlich, O'malley, Hogan and Wes Moore. The one thing they all had in common is that they all would call him Disco.

It's fitting that George Washington would resign as commander in chief and 239 years later Disco retires.

Disco good luck and see you at Big Owl's.

