BALTIMORE — Energy bills are soaring, so people are looking for ways to cut back.

Civic Works, a nonprofit that trains for clean energy jobs, has some smart solutions. And it starts right at your front door.

“Conduct a blower door test,” says Victor Walters, outreach manager for Civic Works. “That's gonna help us identify all the air gaps and leaks that's coming around your windows, your door frames.”

Fortunately, there's a solution that works even in the rowhouses and older homes that are common in our area.

Hear how you can save on your energy bill Energy saving tips to help your bottom line

“What we do is called dense packing,” Victor says. “So as opposed to laying that fiberglass batting in between the walls, when the wall is finished and if it has a cavity space that can take insulation, what we will do is blow open cellulose insulation inside that hole that we've cut in. And that way, we're fully insulating the wall without having to tear the drywall down.

Another hidden culprit? Gaps in the attic.

Sealing the beams and joists with foam caulk can make a big difference.

“By sealing in those cracks, it'll only, not only save you energy, but it's gonna also make the home feel a little more comfortable as well,” he says.

And here's another tip that will help reduce your electric bill and protect some of the most valuable items in your home.

“In the event that we have a power outage, if you have a surge protector, you're helping to protect your TV and your refrigerator,” Victor says. “It heightens your ability to make sure that your electric system doesn't break or cause a spark.”

An easy upgrade? Swapping out old incandescent light bulbs for energy-efficient LEDs. That can save up to $225 per year on your energy bill, according to the U.S. Department of Energy.

And what about switching out your showerhead, too?

“The ones that we use and install use less water and that will help you not only save on your water usage but it's also gonna help you save on however you heat your hot water heater,” Victor says. “So, you're saving on your water bill and your energy bill as well.”

If you need a little help, the Civic Works team can come out a do a free energy audit, regardless of your income. And they can connect you to some free or low-cost repair programs.

For more information, go here.