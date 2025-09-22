Energy rebate relief for Marylanders

RANDALLSTOWN, Md. — Electricity isn’t cheap.

Just take a glance at your monthly bill.

“They are ridiculously high and it’s through no fault of our own,” said Pearl Kirby, a retired social worker at a gathering of state leaders in the Randallstown Community Center on Monday lauding a gift of sorts, which came out of the Maryland General Assembly.”

“I’m proud to join all the leaders here today as we announce $200 million in direct energy rebates are being given back to Marylanders to lower their utility bills,” said Maryland House Speaker Adrienne Jones.

On average, a customer will see a rebate of 40 dollars this fall and another 40 next year.

They are based on their prior energy use with higher users receiving larger rebates.

Addressing what’s driving the skyrocketing rates and trying to bring them under control in the future remain top priorities.

“We hear you loud and clear that the issue of energy affordability, it is real, and frankly, it’s unfair,” said Governor Wes Moore.

It appears it will be difficult for the state to legislate its way around further rate increases in the near future as it tries to find alternative ways to generate more power with little help from Washington.

“What we know and what we are seeing sadly is that the federal government is recommitting the country to nineteenth century technology like coal,” said Maryland Senate President Bill Ferguson.

In the meantime, customers will have to try to find ways to cut down on their electric usage and settle for the credits on their bill however modest they may be.

“It’s a start,” said Kirby, “If those who are on very, very fixed incomes, any little bit helps. When you have children that are in school, you’re wondering about how you’re going to feed them, how you’re going to pay the rent, any extra dollar will contribute towards the family’s budget.”

