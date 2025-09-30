Energy prices rise in Maryland despite mild fall weather, but ways exist to lower your bill

BALTIMORE — Energy prices are rising once again across Maryland, even during the milder fall months when people typically use less energy. However, there are ways to reduce your usage and lower your overall bill.

Nick Alexopulos, senior manager of communications at BGE, recommends maintaining your heating and cooling system to ensure they're running efficiently.

"Maintain your heating and cooling system, make sure they're running efficiently. That can help you save energy and money. Manage your thermostat. When it's hotter outside, raise your thermostat. When it's colder outside, lower your thermostat. Just a few degrees each way means your heating and cooling system won't be working as hard," Alexopulos said.

The increase is being caused by prices set during what's known as the capacity auction, which balances supply and demand to set the rates for the following year. According to Maryland PIRG, Maryland ratepayers are paying billions more than they should be.

"One of the biggest reasons our rates are going up this year is because in last year's auction, PJM, decided not to count the electricity from the Brandon Shores power plants in the supply mix, even though it's there. That decision is costing Maryland ratepayers $5 billion and is responsible for 65% of the rate increase," Emily Scarr from Maryland PIRG said.

While the cost of kilowatt hours will drop in the winter months when people are consuming more energy, your bill likely won't go down because of it.

"Consumer advocates, bipartisan set of governors, have all been really critical of PJM because they are not helping states and state ratepayers. And instead, we're seeing massive profits to fossil fuel generators and utilities, and those are the same stakeholders who really control the PJM decision making," Scarr said.

Resources are available for people struggling to pay their bills, with links available on our website. There are also ways to get a tune-up before the cooler weather hits and your heat pump or furnace goes down.

Alexopulos noted that BGE offers several assistance programs.

"It's budget billing, smooths it out throughout the year, payment arrangements, due date extensions, and to help get connected to available energy assistance," Alexopulos said.

