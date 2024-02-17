Watch Now
Emergency crew rescues cow from pond in Havre de Grace

Betsy the Cow
Harford Co., MD Fire &amp; EMS
Betsy the Cow
Posted at 6:12 PM, Feb 17, 2024
and last updated 2024-02-17 18:12:58-05

HAVRE DE GRACE, Md. — Sometimes you get stuck and need a little help.

Unfortunately, that is exactly what happened to Betsy the cow on Saturday when she got stuck in a pond in the 3900 block of Rock Run Road in Havre de Grace.

It took a special operations team to pull Betsy back onto dry land.

Overall, the operation took about an hour.

