Emergency crew rescues cow from pond in Havre de Grace

HAVRE DE GRACE, Md. — Sometimes you get stuck and need a little help.
Unfortunately, that is exactly what happened to Betsy the cow on Saturday when she got stuck in a pond in the 3900 block of Rock Run Road in Havre de Grace.
It took a special operations team to pull Betsy back onto dry land.
Overall, the operation took about an hour.
Volunteer Firefighters from @LevelVfc, Volunteer Swift Water Rescue Team, & @HarfordCoDES Special Operations Team are on scene of a cow that is stuck in a pond in the 3900 block of Rock Run Road, #HavreDeGraceMD. Rescuers are developing a plan to get Betsy safely back on dry land pic.twitter.com/G5aHXfjg3f— Harford Co., MD Fire & EMS (@HarforCoFireEMS) February 17, 2024