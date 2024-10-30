Emaciated, critically ill puppy brought to BARCS

Watch Now
BALTIMORE — BARCS shelter is seeking donations after an emaciated puppy was left outside the shelter gates, in critical condition, on Monday.

The 4-month-old puppy, named Eve, weighed 13 pounds, was "weak and scared," and "had been neglected for quite some time," reported the shelter.

Eve "was covered in urine, feces and motor oil," with patchy fur and sores, lethargic and hypothermic.

BARCS reports she showed "signs of improvement" this morning.

The shelter is asking for donations to the Franky Fund, which is specifically for animals with severe medical needs and emergencies.

More information is at Barcs.org/franky-fund .

