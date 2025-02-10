Elon Musk, DOGE plans spark rally outside of Social Security HQ in Woodlawn

WOODLAWN, Md. — Maryland Democratic lawmakers fear your social security benefits are at risk.

A rally was held outside the Social Security headquarters in Woodlawn.

Their fears stem from Elon Musk and the Department of Government Efficiency, or DOGE.

On Saturday, a judge blocked them from accessing the treasury department's payment system, which includes social security benefits.

One union leader for SSA workers said the White House is also trying to terminate federal building leases nationwide.

He said that would hurt your ability to get help with your benefits.

"If you think you have service delivery problems now, if you think you're waiting a long time on our 800 number, if you think that you're waiting a long time to get your claim processed, if you think you have a long time waiting in an office, imagine what that service is going to be like if you've got no office to call," said Jason Anderson, AFGE National vice president.

DOGE wants to cut government office space in half, saying the government's current holdings are not cost-effective.

Musk said he wants to access the Social Security database to eliminate "massive" fraud.