Elmer A. Henderson unveils new mural designed by local artist

BALTIMORE — It's a painting, that's meant to be stepped on.

Elmer A. Henderson, a Johns Hopkins partnership school, unveiled their new ground mural on Tuesday.

It was painted by Baltimore-based artist Jordan Lawson and comes thanks to the Arts Everyday Public Art grant.

The mural serves as a welcome mat the entire school designed.

"It's been a great experience getting the kids input with design, what they want to see in the mural and having a community day. Having the kids come out and help paint, some kids were saying it was their first time painting. To have the kids come out and put their stamp on it and make it their own, in their own community, you couldn't ask for more," Lawson said.

Lawson says if the mural puts a smile on at least one person's face every day, it's a job well done.