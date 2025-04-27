Watch Now
Ellicott City to Main Street's Lot B through mid-2027 for Safe and Sound construction

ELLICOTT CITY
Jeff Hager
Ellicott City
ELLICOTT CITY
ELLICOTT CITY, Md. — Starting Monday, April 28, Historic Ellicott City will experience less parking availability than normal.

That's because Parking Lot B, at the base of Main Street, will shut down for a pro-longed period of time.

The closure is due to construction by the North Tunnel, which is part of the City's expanded Safe and Sound Plan.

MORE: Limiting flooding in Historic Ellicott City

Work there is expected to conclude mid-way through 2027, meaning Lot B won't open until at least then.

Signs will be posted to alert pedestrians and motorists of the closure.

In the meantime the County is lifting two-hour parking restrictions along Maryland Avenue for residents and business owners in the area.

