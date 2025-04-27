Ellicott City to Main Street's Lot B through mid-2027 for Safe and Sound construction

ELLICOTT CITY, Md. — Starting Monday, April 28, Historic Ellicott City will experience less parking availability than normal.

That's because Parking Lot B, at the base of Main Street, will shut down for a pro-longed period of time.

The closure is due to construction by the North Tunnel, which is part of the City's expanded Safe and Sound Plan.

Work there is expected to conclude mid-way through 2027, meaning Lot B won't open until at least then.

Signs will be posted to alert pedestrians and motorists of the closure.

In the meantime the County is lifting two-hour parking restrictions along Maryland Avenue for residents and business owners in the area.