Ellicott City receives $10 million in state loans for flood protection projects

Ellicott City is strengthening its defenses against flooding with $10 million in state loans dedicated to protecting the historic downtown area.

The funding will support critical infrastructure projects designed to prevent the devastating floods that struck the community in 2016 and 2018.

WATCH: Maryland funds $10 million for Ellicott City flood protection Maryland funds $10 million for Ellicott City flood protection

"Change of weather and climate change is real. And having a proper infrastructure in place is imperative not just to respond, but to prepare," Governor Wes Moore said.

The flood mitigation strategy focuses on two major projects. The first is an ambitious tunnel system designed to divert floodwaters away from the city.

"The extended North Tunnel project, which will be the single largest public works project in Howard County history, is the focal point of our Safe and Sound plan. This 1-mile-long, 18-foot in diameter structure will stretch from West End to the Patapsco River," Howard County Executive Calvin Ball said.

The second component involves improving culverts to increase water flow capacity during heavy rainfall events.

These proactive measures aim to build resilience before storms arrive, rather than simply responding to disasters after they occur.

"This is where we're behind the scenes working to make the community safer by mitigation and providing that kind of continual resiliency that will protect the community," Maryland Department of Emergency Management Secretary Russell Strickland said.

Construction on these projects is already underway, with Governor Moore recently touring the progress.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.