Ellicott City man - and Boy Scouts leader - charged with sexually abusing teen

ELLICOTT CITY, Md. — An Ellicott City man - who is a Boy Scouts leader - has been charged with sexually abusing a teen.

The abuse is not related to his role as a Boy Scouts leader at Our Lady of Perpetual Help in Ellicott City, where he has served for the past five years.

Howard County police note that they're releasing that information "due to his proximity to minors, and while there is currently no indication there are additional victims, encourage anyone who has information otherwise to come forward."

James Alan Soltysiak, 56, is charged with second-degree rape, sex abuse of a minor, and second-degree assault. He is currently being held without bond.

The abuse allegedly began in May. The victim revealed the abuse to a trusted adult in mid-October, and Soltysiak was arrested last week, said police.

There is currently no indication of additional victims, but police encourage anyone with information to contact police at 410-313-STOP or HCPDcrimetips@howardcountymd.gov..