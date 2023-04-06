Elkton student charged for alleged assault on school staff, Sheriff's deputy

ELKTON, Md. — A 13-year-old Cecil County boy is charged for allegedly assaulting staff and a sheriff's deputy at school last month.

It all happened March 28 at the High Roads School in Elkton, which provides specialized education to students with Autism and emotional and intellectual disabilities.

Deputies were called there for one student who was kicking, pushing, and spitting at their teacher.

The teen's parent said they couldn't leave work to pickup their son.

A deputy tried taking the student into custody, at which time he reportedly threatened to shoot up the Sheriff's Office.

Things escalated further when the boy pulled a pencil from his pocket and stabbed the deputy in the arm.

Although the pencil didn't penetrate the skin, the deputy sustained a visible injury.

After being loaded in a police car, the student repeatedly took his seat belt off while continuing to kick and spit.

Still the Department of Juvenile Services ordered he be released to his parent.

This despite seven other police referrals over the last six months for similar assaults on school staff, one which occurred 12 days earlier.