Elkton pair charged with stealing packages in Delaware

CECIL COUNTY, Md. — A man and woman from Cecil County are accused of stealing more than a dozen packages from businesses in northern Delaware.

Kevin Grove, 34, and Kimberly King, 31, both from Elkton, were arrested after Sunday night by a Delaware State Police trooper who saw them go into Wilmington's Delaware Park casino.

Delaware State Police Kevin Grove



Delaware State Police Kimberly King



They were taken into custody after they ran from the casino into a wooded area, said Delaware State Police.

Grove and King allegedly took part in 18 thefts of parcels from businesses throughout New Castle County, Del., over three months, starting in January.

They were charged with multiple counts of thefts and conspiracy to commit theft, and ordered held on $49,328.28 bond each; King was released after posting the bond.