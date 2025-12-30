Elkridge woman charged after ramming police vehicle, leading multi-county chase

An Elkridge woman is facing charges after allegedly ramming a Virginia State Police (VSP) vehicle and leading officers on a multi-county pursuit through Prince George's and Howard counties.

According to authorities, Maryland State Police were notified just before midnight Monday of a vehicle pursuit initiated by Virginia State Police that had crossed into Maryland via the Woodrow Wilson Bridge.

Investigators say Naturi Michon Hayes, 24, was driving the suspect vehicle when she rammed the VSP patrol car upon crossing into Maryland, causing it to strike a concrete barrier.

A VSP trooper was injured in the crash and taken to an area hospital for treatment. He has since been released, according to police.

The pursuit continued into Prince George's County and then Howard County, where Hayes eventually crashed near Washington Boulevard and Meadowridge Road.

Hayes then fled on foot but was arrested by troopers without incident.

She is charged with first-degree assault, attempting to elude uniformed police, failure to stop after an accident involving damage, aggressive and reckless driving, and other traffic-related charges.

Hayes was taken to an area hospital and later transported to the Prince George's County Department of Corrections, where she awaits a court commissioner hearing.

The investigation remains active and ongoing, officials said.