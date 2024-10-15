Elkridge custodian gets $2 million lottery win, starting to plan her retirement

BALTIMORE COUNTY — Not a bad way to clean up.

An Elkridge woman won $2 million from a $30 Maryland Lottery scratch-off ticket.

She'd been regularly working as a custodian for more than two decades.

Now, she can start to think about retirement plans. She plans to retire with her husband in two years.

Accompanied by her daughter, who helped break a language barrier, the winner said she is a regular when it comes to playing lottery games.

The daughter told the story of what happened when her mom won and initially thought something was wrong.

“I thought she was in a car accident,” the daughter said. That fear quickly turned into excitement when she realized what was happening.

The mom took a photo of the winning instant ticket and texted it to her daughter.

However, the daughter isn’t a lottery player and didn’t understand what the photo meant. Her mom explained that the top left box on the instant ticket with the number 35 and the amount $2,000,000 in it matched the number 35 in the winning numbers row.

It didn't take long for both of them to start cheering.

The winner said she plans to continue playing the lottery because she enjoys the games. She bought the lucky scratch-off at the Giant grocery store at 10210 Mill Run Circle in Owings Mills.