Elementary school teacher charged for allegedly sexually abusing student

PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, Md. — A teacher at Cooper Lane Elementary School in Landover Hill has been charged with sexual abuse of a minor and possession of child pornography.

The suspect is 44-year-old Mark Cobb.

Prince George's County

The victim is a minor and one of Cobb's former students.

Police say Cobb was texting with the victim between June of 2023 and August of 2024. During that time, Cobb asked for and received sexually inappropriate photos of the victims.

He is charged with sexual abuse of a minor, nine counts of possession of child pornography and child pornography promote- distribute with intent to possess.

At this time, detectives have not discovered any additional victims at the school, but urge anyone with information to call detectives at 301-722-4930.