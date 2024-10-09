Electric car fire leaves Harford County family displaced

JOPPA, Md. — An electric car fire leaves a Harford County family displaced.

On Tuesday, just after 11pm, a home owner on Watertons Way in Joppa was getting ready for bed when he heard a noise coming from the garage.

His 2022 all electric Ford F-150 was on fire.

Fire Marshal investigators said flames originated underneath the truck, near its battery pack.

The home owner suffered hand burns while trying to unplug the car charger.

Fire extended throughout the garage destroying two other vehicles.

The home also sustained heat, smoke, soot, and water damage.

Overall it took about 15 minutes to put out the fire.

The exact cause remains under investigation.