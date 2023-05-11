Watch Now
Electric bike manufacturer moves distribution facility to Elkton

Posted at 2:24 PM, May 11, 2023
ELKTON, Md. — A Chinese-based electric bike manufacturer is moving one of their facilities into Cecil County.

Metalrays, LLC will take up nearly half of a 263,000 square-foot space on Konica Drive, within Elkton's Upper Chesapeake Business Park.

By summer the company expects to employ 20 workers.

The building will be used for distributing the company's full-line of electric bike products within the states. They currently operate a small warehouse space in nearby Delaware.

"MetalRays was attracted to this building’s access to three major seaports in Baltimore, Wilmington and Philadelphia, as well as its Mid-Atlantic positioning that places it within a one-day truck drive to approximately 50 percent of the United States population, representing one-third of the nation’s effective buying power,” said Ned Brady of Lee & Associates, who helped broker the lease.

