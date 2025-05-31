Elderly woman dead after car crosses center line in crash

ST. MARY'S COUNTY, Md. — A woman is dead and two others are injured after a crash in Mechanicsville Friday afternoon.

Deputies from the St. Mary's County Sheriff's Office responded to a two-vehicle collision in the 25000 block of Mechanicsville Road.

When they arrived, they determined a 2018 Toyota Highlander, driven by Marjorie Swann Boyers, 79, collided head-on with a 2013 Chrysler 200.

The Chrysler was driven by 31-year-old Megan Rowley and a juvenile passenger was also in the car with her.

Police say Boyers was pronounced dead at the scene while Rowley and her passenger were taken to a trauma center in critical condition.

Preliminary investigation shows that Boyers was traveling south on Mechanicsville Road when her vehicle crossed the center line and entered the path of Rowley's car.

At this time, speed and driver impairment are not contributing factors.

Anyone who has any information on this event is asked to contact Corporal Vincent Pontorno at 301-475-4200.