Elderly woman attacked, carjacked in Cecil County

Posted at 3:57 PM, Apr 25, 2024
PERRYVILLE, Md. — Two young women are accused of assaulting and carjacking an elderly woman who gave them a ride from Royal Farms in Perryville, Cecil County.

The suspects - and stolen vehicle - were found today in York, Pa.; the Perryville carjacking was reported at about 7 p.m. April 24.

The victim told Perryville police she was at Royal Farms on Pulaski Highway, when two females asked her for a ride.

The suspects are 18 years old and 16 years old, whose names have not been released at this point.

After the victim agreed to drive them toward downtown Perryville, they asked her to stop on Honicker Street, forced her to get out of the vehicle, threw her to the ground and stole the car.

The victim suffered minor injuries.

Police said they're seeking to have the 16-year-old waived to adult court.

