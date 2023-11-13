Elderly man dies in Glen Burnie house fire

GLEN BURNIE, Md. — A man is dead after a house fire in Glen Burnie, early Monday morning.

Around 12:52 a.m., firefighters arrived to the 220 block of Carroll Road for reports of a fire.

Officials say, after an extensive search of the house, they found 63-year-old Alfred Berge at the back of the house.

Berge was the only occupant and pronounced dead on the scene.

It took firefighters about one hour to get the fire under control.

The fire is said to be "accidental in nature," with it starting in the rear near the living room of the home, officials say.

The specific cause of the fire is under investigation by Anne Arundel County Fire Investigators.