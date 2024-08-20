Ekiben to host Night Market at Hampden location

BALTIMORE — One of Baltimore City's most popular eateries is hosting a new event this weekend.

Ekiben, the low-key Asian fusion restaurant, is putting on a Night Market at its Hampden location.

It's been on The Avenue in Hampden since 2020.

Now, its owners say this Saturday's parking lot party will bring together great chefs and vendors from around the area, and they're even hinting at some surprise chefs from D.C. and New York.

"We're bringing all our friends that are like phenomenal chefs to one spot," said co-owner of Ekiben, Ephrem Abebe.

There is a $20 admission fee and tickets are going fast!

Ekiben expects about 1,000 people to check out the Night Market.

