Educators, community leaders rally in support of better funding in Howard Co.

HOWARD COUNTY, Md. — Where would the world be without those impactful teachers and educators who shape our lives?

People in Howard County hope they won't have to find out.

Educators and community leaders held an educator appreciation rally on Thursday outside the county's board of education building.

Organizers demanded the board to agree to a multi-year contract with better salaries for teachers and funding for schools.

"To do anything less would be a disservice to the communities and they need to do better," said Cheryl Bost, president of the MSEA.

Those against the current proposal claim it will cut hundreds of positions from schools, reduce course offerings and undercut the quality of education.