Education leaders, lawmakers discuss changes to school safety regulation

BALTIMORE — Following an alleged murder by a Howard County high school student Maryland's Board of Education addressed what they call a gap in communication.​

The previous regulation didn't require a school district where a student who had committed a criminal act transferred from to alert the district he or she was transferring to, saying that districts may do it.

The emergency regulation requires the first school to alert the school receiving the student. ​

​"In our action, we seek to close this communication gap to ensure a receiving school district has that active information regarding a reportable offense," said Dr. Joshua Michael, president of the Maryland Board of Education.​

Reportable offenses are mainly criminal offenses -- things like murder, arson, armed hijacking or sexual offenses to name a few.

​In the case in Howard County which prompted the change -- the student was already convicted of attempted murder in another county.​

Howard County's superintendent says he was never made aware of the previous criminal history.​

​"The transfer of this information to another institution is critical for the maintenance of a safe and secure school environment," said Dr. Carey M. Wright, Maryland State superintendent of public schools.

​Lawmakers spent time asking questions about the regulation.

​"Why the regulation only refers to the school superintendents and the school resource officers," asked Senator Chris West, a Republican from Baltimore County.

​"Theoretically, we don't actually know who their principal or security guard will be," said Michael.

​Lawmakers wanted more data on the frequency of issues like the one from Howard County.

​The state brought up another issue, when crimes are committed in one county and the student goes to school in another there can be delays in learning about the issue from police.

​"The communication across those lines between law enforcement in one jurisdiction and the school district in another is a particular challenge," said Michael.

​Overall lawmakers seemed on board with making changes, even asking what else the board needs to make schools safer. ​

The next time the group will meet comes in the new year.

A decision has to be made by the end of the legislative session to extend the emergency order or let it expire.