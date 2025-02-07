Editorial: Lamar's 41 touchdowns wasn't enough, Josh Allen wins MVP

Josh Allen finished slightly ahead of Lamar Jackson for MVP with 27 first-place votes to Jackson's 23.

The MVP conversation was a roller coaster with many twists and turns throughout the season.

Some pundits felt Eagles running back Saquon Barkley deserved heavy consideration as he rushed for 2005 yards in the regular season.

However, the MVP award hasn't been given to a non-quarterback since 2012, when running back Adrian Peterson won the award.

The final lap came down to Lamar Jackson vs. Josh Allen. Lamar had the better statistical season by a long shot. Number 8 had 41 touchdowns to only 4 interceptions, which arguably none were solely his fault.

Josh Allen finished the season with 28 touchdowns and 6 interceptions.

Writers around the league lauded Jackson's season as a top five all-time season from a quarterback, which makes this final count surprising to say the least.

How did Josh Allen win MVP when Lamar Jackson was First-Team All-Pro—with the same voters? Jackson received 30 of the 50 first-team All-Pro votes, while Allen got 18. Yet, Allen won the MVP vote 27-23. The key? Nine voters placed Jackson first for Offensive Player of the Year but… https://t.co/uc1cId2c59 — Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) February 7, 2025

One would assume his regular season victories over the Kansas City Chiefs and Detroit Lions put him over the edge in voters minds.

However, Lamar and the Ravens smacked the Bills in the regular season 35-10 and had what was considered the second toughest schedule in the NFL before the season started.

Jackson also led in NFLPA votes, was voted MVP by the Pro Football Writers of America, and was elected first-team All-Pro.

Having a top 5 QB season ever and not winning MVP is wild.



I'm not going to go on a hater rant though. Josh Allen had a great season and is a good dude! — Torrey Smith (@TorreySmithWR) February 7, 2025

Although Lamar and the Ravens have their eyes set on winning the franchise's third Super Bowl and a third MVP doesn't feel as good as a Lombardi, the question remains: if an all-time season at QB isn't enough to win an MVP, what does a guy have to do to win it?