Edgemere Memorial Day observance honors fallen heroes, including essential workers

A Memorial Day event that traces its roots back to 1945 at Fort Howard Memorial Park was held in Edgemere on Monday.

The area Odd Fellows chapter gathered around the memorial, honoring some of the Marylanders who lost lives during World War II.

While speakers honored the soldiers and those on the front lines who lost their lives, they also honored other heroes who have lost their lives as well.

"Our everyday heroes make sacrifices too, and there is no more glaring example of this than the six workers who lost their lives when the Key Bridge collapsed," says Rob Feigley of Odd Fellows North Point lodge No. 4.

"They were just trying to make a living and provide for their families. Essential workers, if you will. All this brings up a question: how can I be a hero too? There are lots of ways. Human kindness is free. Compassion costs nothing. Love is everything. We can be mindful and understanding of the struggles of others."