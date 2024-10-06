Edgar Allen Poe House and Museum celebrates diamond anniversary

The Edgar Allen Poe House and Museum is celebrating 75 years this weekend.

This weekend, the museum is also hosting the 7th annual International Edgar Allen Poe Festival and Awards at Poe Park which features Poe-themed street vendors, exhibits, performances, and more.

WMAR-2 News/Manny Locke

A ticketed gala last night was expected to feature an after-hours access to the Poe Death exhibit, in celebration of the 75 years for the museum.

Poe fans showed up in their dark garb celebrating their favorite morbid poet and author, celebrating all things Poe, creepy and spooky.

WMAR-2 News/Manny Locke

The Ghostbusters mobile was also spotted at the street fair on Sunday.