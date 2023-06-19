Eddie's of Mt. Vernon to close by the end of June

BALTIMORE — After more than half-a-century, a Baltimore landmark is going out of business.

Over the weekend Eddie's of Mt. Vernon announced via social media that it would be closing its doors by the end of June.

Located on 7 W. Eager Street, Eddie's is one of the only neighborhood grocery stores in the immediate area.

Not to be confused with the two separately owned Eddie's of Roland Park stores, Eddie's of Mt. Vernon was bought out by a local resident more than two-decades ago.

Although no specific reason was given for the closure, Eddie's posted this on Facebook.

"It is with a heavy heart and tears in our eyes that we have to announce that after 24 years being in business we will be closing our doors for good at the end of June. We have truly enjoyed being a part of the Mt Vernon community and will miss all the employees and customers we have grown to know and love over the years. It is tough to put in to words the gratitude we have for all the customers that have shopped with us over the years and kept us open this long."

Leading up to their last day in operation, Eddie's plans to hold a sale for customers.

Starting Monday, June 19 the store is offering a 10 percent discount on most items except for cigarettes and lottery tickets.