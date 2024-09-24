Watch Now
Ed Reed to rally fans at Topgolf ahead of Ravens' Sunday night matchup against Bills

Nick Wass/AP
Former Baltimore Ravens safety Ed Reed speaks during a ceremony at halftime of an NFL football game between the Baltimore Ravens and the New England Patriots, Sunday, Nov. 3, 2019, in Baltimore. (AP Photo/Nick Wass)
BALTIMORE — All of Baltimore will witness two great quarterbacks go head to head Sunday night when the Ravens take on the Bills.

With the matchup ahead, one hall of famer is giving fans an experience of a lifetime prior to kickoff.

Ravens legend Ed Reed will be at Topgolf on Sunday to rally fans before the game.

Reed will sign autographs and take photos all on a first come, first served basis.

To meet Reed, guests can walk in, book a bay, or reserve a VIP spot to master your swing with him.

PEPSI x Topgolf Baltimore_Ed Reed[12]-2.png

Topgolf says the VIP spot gives guests a 2-hour reservation in a Topgolf bay, a VIP location near Reed, and a guaranteed signed autograph.

Reed will be at Topgolf from 6:00 pm to 8:00 pm.

For more information on Topgolf, click here.

