Ed Hale switches from Democrat to Republican to run for Maryland governor in 2026

Ed Hale, a businessman and owner of the Baltimore Blast soccer team, announced his candidacy for Maryland governor, switching his party registration from Democrat to Republican to challenge incumbent Governor Wes Moore.

The former banker made his announcement, acknowledging the controversial nature of his party switch but emphasizing his commitment to what he believes is right over party loyalty.

"I'm announcing today that I am running for governor as a Republican. Some people think that's controversial. I don't care. That's what I'm going to do," Hale said.

Policy platform focuses on energy and jobs

He continued, explaining his motivation: "You know, I don't care about the party affiliation as much as I care about doing the right thing, and that's what I'm doing."

Growing field for 2026 race

Hale admitted there was no way to overcome Governor Moore's "political machine" as a Democrat, prompting his decision to switch parties.

Hale framed his campaign around jobs and lower bills, pledging to "repower Maryland" with a mix of energy projects, including small nuclear plants. His platform includes cutting red tape that blocks permits and fast-tracking one-year certification programs for welders, electricians, and plumbers.

In an unusual move for a gubernatorial candidate, Hale announced he will run for just one term, in which he plans to focus on building up the state of Maryland.

The field for Maryland's 2026 gubernatorial race is taking shape. On the Democratic side, Ralph Jaffe has officially filed his candidacy. Republican candidates Carl A. Brunner Jr. and John A. Myrick are also heading into next year's primary, joining Hale in the GOP field.