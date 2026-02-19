Ed Hale announces Tyrone Keys as lieutenant governor running mate

One of the main Republican candidates for governor has announced who will run alongside him this November.

Ed Hale announced Tyrone Keys is his choice for lieutenant governor. Hale says Keys is a financial planner he's known for the past decade.

In his remarks, Keys focused on Maryland's economy, one he says he and Hale could improve.

"It pains me to see more and more Marylanders falling behind economically through no fault of their own, but due to a state government that is increasingly become predatory in its approach to its fiscal responsibilities toward our fellow citizens," Keys said.

Hale, who owns the Baltimore Blast, isn't the only big name running for the Republican nomination. Dan Cox is also in the race. He won the nomination in 2022, then lost the general election to Governor Wes Moore.

Cox has also focused on the economy, saying on his website he wants to cut taxes, fees, and the cost of living.

