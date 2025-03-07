Watch Now
Economic Action MD gets $4K grant from Atlantic Union Bank

Mark Lennihan / AP
U.S. currency.
On Friday, Atlantic Union Bank announced that Economic Action MD would be receiving one of its Future Community Impact Grants.

Economic Action MD is a statewide, nonpartisan organization that works to expand economic rights and equity in the state.

The organization is receiving a $4,000 grant from Atlantic Union Bank specifically to support paid summer internships.

"These organizations, and the interns they employ, play a crucial role in enhancing economic mobility community support, and workforce development in the region," the bank said in a press release.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
