Economic Action MD gets $4K grant from Atlantic Union Bank

On Friday, Atlantic Union Bank announced that Economic Action MD would be receiving one of its Future Community Impact Grants.

Economic Action MD is a statewide, nonpartisan organization that works to expand economic rights and equity in the state.

The organization is receiving a $4,000 grant from Atlantic Union Bank specifically to support paid summer internships.

"These organizations, and the interns they employ, play a crucial role in enhancing economic mobility community support, and workforce development in the region," the bank said in a press release.