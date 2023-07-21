'Eat like a Greek, think like a Greek': New restaurant hosts grand opening in Greektown

BALTIMORE — "Eat like a Greek, think like a Greek."

It's the motto of a new restaurant that opened Thursday night, boasting family recipes perfected over decades, passed from Yiayia to grandchildren to your table.

Estiatorio Plaka held its grand opening in Greektown, taking over the same space as the former Acropolis restaurant.

The room was packed with foodies, city and state leaders, and Greeks wanting a taste of their beloved cuisine.

​"It's great. Greektown is one of my favorite places to come and eat. We can just add this restaurant to the list. It's a great thing because it's about community coming together and being open for everyone," said Mayor Brandon Scott.

Estiatorio Plaka is located at 4718 Eastern Avenue and is open 7 a.m. to 9 p.m. Sunday through Thursday and until 10 p.m. on Friday and Saturday.