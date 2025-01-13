Easton Family YMCA endures two fires in one day, arson possible

EASTON, Md. — The Easton Family YMCA endured two fires on Saturday, one that was potentially set intentionally.

Fire number one occurred before 12:30pm in a second floor storage area.

According to the Maryland State Fire Marshal's Office someone "ignited a small pile of party supplies."

This reportedly set off the building's fire alarm and sprinkler system.

Firefighters had things under control within an hour.

The fire caused an estimated $20,000 in damage.

Crews from the Easton Volunteer Fire Department were called to the building a second time, just after 5:30pm.

This time fire broke out on the roof, out of the sprinkler system's reach.

Investigators ruled out any relation to the first fire.

They believe the second fire was accidental, due to a mechanical failure with the air handler.

Damage for that is estimated around $30,000.

Luckily there were no injuries in either incident.

We've reached out to the YMCA of the Chesapeake for comment, and are awaiting to hear back.

Anyone with information on the first fire is asked to call the Fire Marshal at 410-819-3500.