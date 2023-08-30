Eastern Tech is ranked #2 high school in Maryland

ESSEX, Md. — Two Baltimore County high schools - Eastern Tech and Western Tech - were ranked among the nation's best magnet schools, and Eastern Technical High was ranked second best high school in the state.
(Eastern and Western Tech were also ranked second and third among the state's magnet schools.)
The annual U.S. News & World Report Best High Schools list also named 9 county high schools as some of the top in the state.
Hereford High was ranked the 23rd best high school in Maryland, and Towson High was ranked 29th best:
- Eastern Technical High – #2 in Maryland, #42 nationally in magnet rankings
- Western Tech – #11 in Maryland, #87 nationally in magnet rankings
- Carver Center – #15 in Maryland, #109 nationally in magnet rankings
- Hereford High – #23 in Maryland
- Towson High – #29 in Maryland, #178 nationally in magnet rankings
- Dulaney High – #52 in Maryland
- Franklin High – #107 in Maryland
- Pikesville High – #112 in Maryland
- Catonsville High – #122 in Maryland
- Perry Hall High -- #148 in Maryland
- Loch Raven High – #153 in Maryland
- Sparrows Point High – #159 in Maryland
The school system includes 26 high schools.
BCPS Superintendent Dr. Myriam Rogers (Yarbrough) said in a statement:
Once again, Baltimore County can be proud of the achievements and high quality of the students and staff of our high schools. We can celebrate these results, but we can do better. I am committed to ensuring that all our students can attend and learn and grow at schools that not only compare well but that are the best in Maryland and the nation.