Eastern Tech is ranked #2 high school in Maryland

ESSEX, Md. — Two Baltimore County high schools - Eastern Tech and Western Tech - were ranked among the nation's best magnet schools, and Eastern Technical High was ranked second best high school in the state.

(Eastern and Western Tech were also ranked second and third among the state's magnet schools.)

The annual U.S. News & World Report Best High Schools list also named 9 county high schools as some of the top in the state.

Hereford High was ranked the 23rd best high school in Maryland, and Towson High was ranked 29th best:



Eastern Technical High – #2 in Maryland, #42 nationally in magnet rankings

Western Tech – #11 in Maryland, #87 nationally in magnet rankings

Carver Center – #15 in Maryland, #109 nationally in magnet rankings

Hereford High – #23 in Maryland

Towson High – #29 in Maryland, #178 nationally in magnet rankings

Dulaney High – #52 in Maryland

Franklin High – #107 in Maryland

Pikesville High – #112 in Maryland

Catonsville High – #122 in Maryland

Perry Hall High -- #148 in Maryland

Loch Raven High – #153 in Maryland

Sparrows Point High – #159 in Maryland

The school system includes 26 high schools.

BCPS Superintendent Dr. Myriam Rogers (Yarbrough) said in a statement: