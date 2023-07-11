Eastern Shore senator calls for special session to address gun violence

BALTIMORE — Three mass shootings in Maryland have left six dead and more than 30 others injured this summer.

Baltimore City has routinely ranked as one of the deadliest cities in America over the last decade.

Republican lawmakers in Annapolis want to see stricter laws for illegal guns.

"We republicans feel that there needs to be immediate action on these laws that will hold these criminals accountable," said Senator Stephen Hershey, a Republican from the Eastern Shore.

The senator is focused on two pieces of legislation that were introduced in this year's session but didn't get passed.

"One deals with theft of a handgun and changing that from a misdemeanor to a felony. The second deals with how repeat violent offenders are treated in the judicial system and providing some enhanced penalties to make sure they're accountable to their actions," said Senator Hershey.

Governor Wes Moore's press secretary released a statement saying there are no plans for a special session.

Adding, "The Moore-Miller Administration is committed to working with the legislature to explore all possible options to curb the gun violence epidemic that has plagued Maryland for far too long."

"For an incident like this to occur in that area and not be important enough to go and address the laws that need to be on the books to help State's Attorney Ivan Bates prosecute the people he finds responsible for this we found disappointing," said Senator Hershey.

The senator says he hopes to work on bipartisan legislation to address the issue in the next legislative session.