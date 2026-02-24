Eastern Shore schools announce closures, delays for Tuesday, February 26, 2026, after winter storm

Marylanders continue to face challenges from Sunday’s winter storm, as school districts prepare for closures and delays on Tuesday, Feb. 24.
The Eastern Shore was heavily impacted by the weather Sunday, with some areas seeing 7 to 11 inches of snow.
Here's the list of school closings and delays for Tuesday:
- Caroline County Public Schools - Closed Tuesday
- Queen Anne's County Public Schools: Opening 90 minutes late; No AM Pre-K
- Talbot County Public Schools: Opening 2 hours late
- Wicomico County Public Schools: Closed Tuesday
- Worcester County Public Schools: Closed Tuesday
- Somerset County Public Schools: Closed Tuesday
- Kent County Public Schools: Opening 90 minutes late
- Dorchester County Public Schools: Operating on a virtual learning day on Tuesday
- Cecil County Public Schools: Opening 2 hours late